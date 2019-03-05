LAHORE, Pakistan — A spokesman says a provincial Pakistani minister has resigned after criticizing the country's minority Hindu community in the wake of heightened tensions between Pakistan and India over Kashmir.
Shahbaz Gill, a government spokesman, says Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, information minister in Punjab, stepped down Tuesday.
Chohan drew nationwide condemnation over a weekend speech in which he conflated Indians with Pakistan's Hindu community and made derogatory remarks against their religion.
Chohan's comments prompted the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party to call for his resignation.
