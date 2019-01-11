QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistan's military says security forces have raided militant hideouts in the country's southwest, triggering shootouts that left two of the insurgents dead.
In a statement, the military says troops also seized a cache ofguns, grenades, rockets, land-mines, explosives and communications equipment in Friday's operations.
It provided no further details, but militants and ethnic separatists who have been waging a low-level insurgency in the Baluchistan province often target security forces there.
Although Pakistan's government claims it has quelled the Baluch separatists' insurgency, violence has persisted in the province.
