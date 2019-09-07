ISLAMABAD — Pakistan is hosting the third round of trilateral talks with Afghanistan and China to cover trade, counterterrorism and ending Afghanistan's 18-year war.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Saturday that talks are happening at a key moment in the U.S.-led effort to negotiate peace in Afghanistan.
Qureshi said regional and Pakistani security will rely on ending the fighting in Afghanistan.
Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement that the foreign ministers of the three countries will also discuss cooperating in economic development.
The forum was established in two years ago, and earlier meetings were held in Beijing and Kabul in 2017 and 2018.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
India loses touch with lander on its final approach to moon
India's space agency said it lost touch with its Vikram lunar lander on Saturday as it made its final approach to the moon's south pole to deploy a rover to search for signs of water.
World
Typhoon leaves 2 dead, thousands of S. Korea homes powerless
A typhoon passed along South Korea's coast on Saturday, toppling trees, grounding planes and causing at least two deaths before the storm made landfall in North Korea.
World
The Latest: US condemns Iran's latest breach of atomic deal
The Latest on tensions in the Persian Gulf region between the U.S. and Iran (all times local):
World
Johnson and Salvini: 2 soaring stars lose big political bets
Who would have bet that two soaring stars of European politics would have gambled so badly on strategic power plays?
World
Australia wildfires seriously injure firefighter, raze homes
Wildfires have left a firefighter seriously injured and destroyed several homes in an early start to the fire danger season in southeast Australia, officials said Saturday.