QUETTA, Pakistan — Police in Pakistan say gunmen on a motorcycle have opened fire on police sergeants in the southwestern city of Quetta killing two of them on the spot.
Officer Jamal Khan says Sunday that a patrol from the industrial area police station caught up with the fleeing gunmen and killed them both.
Khan said the dead gunmen remain unidentified and it is not clear if they belonged to any militant group.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baloch separatists. Islamic militants also operate in the region and have previously claimed attacks on security forces.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Brazilian truckers strike enters its 7th day
A strike by Brazilian truckers that has caused shortages at gas stations and supermarkets across Latin America's biggest country has entered a seventh day with no immediate solution in sight.
World
Italy's premier-designate summoned to give update on Cabinet
Italy's premier-designate was summoned to the presidential palace Sunday evening to report on whether he has succeeded in assembling a Cabinet for a populist government that wins the staunchly pro-Europe Italian president's approval while satisfying coalition leaders' demands for a euroskeptic economy minister.
World
S. Korea: Kim commits to summit with Trump, denuclearization
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un committed in their surprise meeting to sitting down with President Donald Trump and to a "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
World
US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle
High-ranking military officials from the United States, France and Germany took part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in France on Sunday to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a turning point in World War I and a key moment in U.S. Marine Corps history.
World
AP WAS THERE: 75 years ago, reporter lands on Attu Island
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following story was written by war correspondent William L. Worden, on his arrival as an eyewitness to the Battle of Attu in Alaska 75 years ago . It was dated May 13, 1943, but didn't appear in newspapers until May 23, 1943.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.