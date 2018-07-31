ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani official says former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has returned to his prison cell after being hospitalized with heart trouble over the weekend.
Wasim Khwaja, an official at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, said Tuesday that Sharif's condition was stable when he left the hospital's cardiac center.
Sharif was arrested along with daughter, Maryam Nawaz, upon returning home from London to face a 10-year prison sentence for corruption. His daughter was given seven years in the same case. He was dismissed from office by the Supreme Court last July. A court will hear their appeals on Aug 2.
Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
World Bank warns some Lebanon projects might be cancelled
A senior World Bank official said Tuesday that the Lebanese economy is "not doing great" and urged the country's leaders to approve some $1.1 billion worth of projects put forward by the international lender, saying otherwise they could be cancelled.
World
Russia, Japan hope business ties will improve island dispute
Russian and Japanese officials are expressing hope that business ties between the two countries will help solve a long-standing dispute over four Pacific islands.
World
Peru: 2 trains crash near Incan citadel of Machu Picchu
Two trains have crashed near the ancient Incan citadel of Machu Picchu, an archaeological site in Peru visited by thousands of tourists each year.
World
Syrian envoy rails against Turkish presence in north
Syria's envoy to the United Nations on Tuesday railed against Turkey's growing influence in the north, calling it an "occupation" and vowing to "expel" its troops.
World
Ferragamo reports profit drop, names ex-Gucci exec as CEO
The Salvatore Ferragamo fashion house has named a former Gucci executive as CEO to relaunch the brand after reporting a 23 percent drop in first-half profits.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.