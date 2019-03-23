ISLAMABAD — Pakistanis are celebrating their National Day with a military parade that's showcasing short- and long-range missiles, tanks, jets, drones and other hardware.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi marked the occasion saying that the region needs peace, not war and Pakistan wants to live peacefully with its neighbors. He said Pakistan's war is against hunger, poverty and unemployment.

As part of security measures for Saturday's parade in Islamabad, authorities suspended mobile phone services.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahtir Mohamad was the chief guest of the parade.

Alvi was tp honor selected Pakistanis and foreigners with civilian awards later in the day. Naeem Rashid, who rendered his life in attempt to stop the gunman in last week's New Zealand mosque attacks, will be honored posthumously.