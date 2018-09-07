WARSAW, Poland — Authorities are trying to determine if Marc Chagall was the artist of a painting that a man allegedly tried to smuggle into Poland from Ukraine.
Marta Szpakowska of the Treasury Office in Lublin said Friday that if the painting turns out to be a Chagall, it would be one of the most valuable items discovered during a smuggling attempt at the Hrebenne border crossing.
Polish customs officers reported finding the painting Tuesday under a jacket in the car of a 51-year-old Ukrainian man who had documents confirming his ownership of it.
Szpakowska said the canvas measuring 59 centimeters by 29 centimeters (23 inches by 11 inches) depicts a person holding a kite in the shape of a face.
A Chagall painting sold at auction last year for $28.5 million.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.