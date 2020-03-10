Paige Bueckers

Nickname: “Paige Buckets”

Team: Hopkins

Position: Guard

Height: 6-0

College: UConn

Career points: 2,798

2019-20 averages: 21.8 pts, 5.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.4 steals

Favorite jersey she’s worn: “Hopkins. And Team USA.”