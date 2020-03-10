Paige Bueckers
Nickname: “Paige Buckets”
Team: Hopkins
Position: Guard
Height: 6-0
College: UConn
Career points: 2,798
2019-20 averages: 21.8 pts, 5.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.4 steals
Favorite jersey she’s worn: “Hopkins. And Team USA.”
