LOS ANGELES — The San Diego Padres have acquired pitcher Phil Hughes from the Minnesota Twins for minor catcher Janigson Villalobos, hoping the former All-Star can find his form in a new spot.
The Padres also got cash and the 74th pick in next month's draft from Minnesota in the deal Sunday.
Hughes was designated for assignment last Monday. He was 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in 12 innings over seven games, two of them starts.
Hughes, who has been slowed by surgeries in recent years, is making $13.2 million this season and due to make $13.2 next year. He was 32-29 with a 4.43 ERA in parts of five seasons with Minnesota.
The 31-year-old righty went 16-10 with Minnesota in 2014 in his first season after leaving the New York Yankees. That led to him getting a new contract that added three years and $42 million in additional guaranteed money.
Hughes dealt with back trouble in 2015, and in June 2016 his left leg was broken by a batted ball. While on the disabled list, he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and had his first of two surgeries to take out a rib to address shoulder weakness he was feeling.
The 21-year-old Villalobos has played parts of two seasons in the low minors for the Padres. He will join the Gulf Coast League Twins.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.