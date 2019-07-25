Batty about bats
Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground State Park
7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday
• Learn the adaptations and abilities of amazing creatures. (1-218-300-7000; mndnr.gov/soudan)
Rope-making
Tettegouche State Park
2-4 p.m. Friday
• Learn an ancient skill; held in visitor center meeting room. (1-218-353-8809; mndnr.gov/tettegouche)
Prairie party
Sibley State Park
10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday
Celebrate the park’s 100th birthday with walks, baseball, bee box-building and music. (1-320-354-2002; mndnr.gov/sibley)
Universe in the park
William O’Brien State Park
8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday
• Join a University of Minnesota astronomer for a tour of the night skies. Meet at visitor center. (651-539-4986; mndnr.gov/obrien)
Camp legacy
St. Croix State Park
1-3:30 p.m. Sunday
• Go 2 miles on the River Bluff trail to a historically significant Conservation Corps camp. Meet at lodge. (1-320-384-6591; mndnr.gov/stcroix)
Paddleboard lessons
Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park
9-11 a.m. Saturday
• A program for ages 14 and older. Equipment provided. Cost is $35. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot. (threeriversparks.org)
Fish Lake Regional Park
10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday
• A program for ages 14 and older. Cost is $35. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot. (threeriversparks.org)
Fish Lake Regional Park
1-3 p.m. Saturday
• A program for women. Cost is $35. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot. (threeriversparks.org)