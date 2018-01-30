There was a realistic-looking replica of a suicide vest found in a checked bag at an airport in El Paso. A block of inert explosives was discovered in a carry-on bag at an airport in Florida. Hand grenades were confiscated from luggage at airports all over the country.

These and 3,957 firearms were among the items agents with the Transportation Security Administration discovered at airport security checkpoints in 2017.

In its “TSA Year in Review” report, the agency said a “record-setting” number of firearms were found in carry-on bags. With nearly 4,000 firearms for the year, that translates to about 10 firearms a day.

That’s up about 17 percent from 2016, when 3,391 firearms were found at checkpoints. And the number of firearms found has risen steadily since TSA began tracking the number in 2005, when 660 firearms were found.

The agency said 2 million travelers a day went through security check points last year and a total of 771.5 million passengers were screened. TSA said nearly 35 percent of the firearms found had a round in the chamber. The most firearms discovered in one month (31) were found in August at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to the report.

Passengers also tried to board with numerous other hazardous items. A passenger was found with a live flashbang grenade in a carry-on in San Diego. In Raleigh, a live smoke grenade was also found in a carry-on.

“Not only do smoke grenades deploy a thick blanket of smoke, they also burn extremely hot and are considered hazmat,” TSA said.

Another problem was many items appeared to be real but in fact weren’t.

The suicide vest mentioned earlier is one example. The traveler, officials said, worked as a contractor dealing with explosive ordnance disposal, and the items were used as training aids. In another case, a military instructor said he “forgot” that his carry-on bag contained inert explosives.

Officials advised that if your line of work necessitates the use of such devices, “plan ahead and find another way to transport” the training items.

When seen on the X-ray monitor, TSA said, “we don’t know if they’re real, toys, or replicas until TSA explosives experts are called upon.”

TSA said it found nearly 200 prohibited items that were “deliberately hidden in attempts to sneak them through security.”