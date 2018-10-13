GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers say starting receivers Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison are questionable for their game Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Both wideouts have hamstring injuries. Cobb has missed the last two games while Allison has missed one. Cobb and Allison have been limited participants in practice this week.

Without them, the Packers have had to rely more on rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in the receiving corps alongside top wideout Davante Adams.

Starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga is also listed as questionable, though coach Mike McCarthy says he is not concerned with that injury.

Among five other players listed as questionable are cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) and safety Jermaine Whitehead (back).

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was a full participant in practice Friday after focusing on rehab on Thursday, is not listed on the injury report. He has been playing with a left knee injury suffered in the season opener.