MILWAUKEE — The Packers will wear a No. 15 helmet decal this season to pay tribute to Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr.

The organization announced Friday that it also will honor Starr during halftime of the team's home opener Sept. 15 against the Vikings. Dozens of former Packers, including some of Starr's former teammates, are expected to be in attendance.

Green Bay also is awarding a $250,000 impact grant to the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation. The grant will benefit four charitable organizations that the Starr family supports.

Starr died on May 26 while recovering from the effects of a stroke suffered in 2014. He was 85.

Starr was the quarterback of the Packers from 1956-1971, winning a total of five titles, including the first two Super Bowls in 1967 and 1968. He was MVP in both games.