GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are hiking the price of a regular season ticket by $7 and $2 for a preseason game.
The team announced the price increases Thursday. Among the seating prices, an end zone seat will cost fans $54 for preseason games and $109 for the regular season. A seat between the 20-yard lines will cost $71 for the preseason and $136 for the regular season.
The Packers have about 38,000 season-ticket accounts, including Green and Gold package holders, and a waiting list of about 133,000. It's the ninth consecutive season that prices were increased.
In a letter to ticket holder, President Mark Murphy says the new pricing should put the Packers just below the overall NFL average. Visiting teams get a share of ticket revenue.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.