GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are hiking the price of a regular season ticket by $7 and $2 for a preseason game.

The team announced the price increases Thursday. Among the seating prices, an end zone seat will cost fans $54 for preseason games and $109 for the regular season. A seat between the 20-yard lines will cost $71 for the preseason and $136 for the regular season.

The Packers have about 38,000 season-ticket accounts, including Green and Gold package holders, and a waiting list of about 133,000. It's the ninth consecutive season that prices were increased.

In a letter to ticket holder, President Mark Murphy says the new pricing should put the Packers just below the overall NFL average. Visiting teams get a share of ticket revenue.