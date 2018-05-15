GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed first-round draft pick Jaire Alexander, a cornerback from Louisville.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the deal Tuesday.
The Packers selected Alexander last month with the 18th overall pick . Alexander had a team-high five interceptions as a sophomore in 2016 before a knee injury limited him to six games last season. He also was a kick returner at Louisville.
Green Bay is hoping the additions of Alexander and second-round pick Josh Jackson of Iowa can boost a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries. The Packers allowed 30 touchdown passes last season, tied for the second-highest total of any team .
