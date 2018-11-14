GREEN BAY (4-4-1) at SEATTLE (4-5)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST, Fox/NFL Network

OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Green Bay 4-5, Seattle 5-3-1

SERIES RECORD —Packers lead 13-8

LAST MEETING — Packers beat Seahawks 17-9, Sept. 10, 2017

LAST WEEK -- Packers beat Dolphins 31-12; Seahawks lost to Rams 36-31

AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 13, Seahawks No. 14

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (22), PASS (5).

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (16), PASS (18).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (1), PASS (27).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (18T), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Fifth straight year teams are meeting in regular season, but first in Seattle since Week 1 of 2014. ... Packers have won last three. ... Packers have scored 23 or more points in seven of past eight November road games. ... Packers have rushed for 95 or more yards in eight straight games, current longest streak in league. ... Green Bay leads NFL averaging 5.17 yards per carry. ... QB Aaron Rodgers has 10 TDs and two interceptions in seven career starts vs. Seattle. ... Rodgers has not thrown interception in past four road games. .. RB Aaron Jones leads NFL averaging 6.7 yards per rush. ... Jones rushed for career-high 145 yards last week vs. Miami. ... WR Davante Adams had two TD catches last week. He has TD in 12 of past 14 road games. Adams tied for second in NFL with nine TD catches. ... TE Jimmy Graham had 170 catches and 18 touchdowns in 43 career games during three seasons with Seahawks. ... Packers are tied for league lead with 31 sacks. DL Kenny Clark and LB Kyler Fackrell lead team with five sacks each. ... Packers have been outscored 134-97 in first half this season. ... Seahawks have won five straight Thursday night games and are 7-1 overall under Pete Carroll. ... Seahawks 14-2 in prime-time games at home since 2010. They have not lost three straight overall since early in 2011 season. ... QB Russell Wilson has 14 TDs and two interceptions in past five games. Wilson has not thrown for 300 yards this season but rushed for season-high 92 yards last week vs. Rams. ... Seahawks lead NFL in rushing, averaging 152.2 yards per game. ... Seahawks rushed for 273 yards vs. Rams, most since 2014 vs. Giants. ... Rookie RB Rashaad Penny rushed for career-high 108 yards last week vs. Rams. ... WR Tyler Lockett already has career-high seven TD catches. ... TE Nick Vannett has TD catches in consecutive games. ... Seahawks allowing 6.9 yards per carry in past two games. ... DE Frank Clark has five sacks, two forced fumbles and fumble recovery in past four outings. ... LB Bobby Wagner has had 13 tackles in consecutive games. ... Seahawks fourth in league with plus-8 turnover margin, but have not forced turnover in past two games. ... Fantasy tip: Rodgers likes playing on short week. In his past two Thursday night games, Rodgers has thrown seven touchdown passes and no interceptions.