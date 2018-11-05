FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead has been ejected from Green Bay's game against the New England Patriots.

Whitehead was trading shoves with Patriots center David Andrews when second year defensive back from Auburn spun around and slapped Andrews in the face.

He was called for unnecessary roughness and tossed out of the game.

Whitehead was the replacement for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who was traded to the Washington Redskins last week.