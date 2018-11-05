FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead has been ejected from Green Bay's game against the New England Patriots.
Whitehead was trading shoves with Patriots center David Andrews when second year defensive back from Auburn spun around and slapped Andrews in the face.
He was called for unnecessary roughness and tossed out of the game.
Whitehead was the replacement for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who was traded to the Washington Redskins last week.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Fleck fires defensive coordinator Smith after Illinois scores 55 points
Coach P.J. Fleck fired defensive coordinator Robb Smith on Sunday. The Gophers have given up at least 30 points in all seven of their 2018 Big Ten games.
Wolves
Gordon, Magic hold on to defeat Spurs, 117-110
The Orlando Magic's best victory of the season was almost their most deflating loss.
Wild
Lundqvist, Vesey lead Rangers to 3-1 win over Sabres
Henrik Lundqvist was in vintage form in helping the New York Rangers get a big win.
Vikings
Scoggins: Vikings defense shows off its swagger of last season
It was strange and alarming to see Mike Zimmer's defense exposed so readily after distinguishing itself as the best in the NFL throughout much of 2017.
Sports
Minnesota Scene: Gophers win seven wrestling title at Daktronics meet
The Gophers wrestling team won seven titles and had 17 wrestlers place in the top three Sunday at the season-opening Daktronics Open in Brookings, S.D.…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.