Oak_FG Nugent 32, 10:54.

GB_FG Crosby 42, 5:37.

GB_FG Crosby 36, 2:31.

Oak_FG Nugent 30, 11:47.

Oak_Warren 1 run (Nugent kick), 5:07.

A_52,832.

RUSHING_Green Bay, L.Daniels 5-23, A.Jones 5-18, Montgomery 4-12, Bouagnon 5-10, Kizer 2-5, Hundley 2-5, Hill 1-0. Oakland, Warren 15-54, Martin 6-24, Manuel 4-21, C.Cook 2-19, J.Butler 2-6, Richard 2-3.

PASSING_Green Bay, Hundley 8-14-0-78, Kizer 11-23-0-120. Oakland, Carr 2-3-0-68, C.Cook 6-15-1-72, Manuel 8-12-0-87.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Moore 4-62, Bouagnon 4-27, Byrd 3-25, Allison 2-40, Kendricks 2-20, Jennings 1-10, R.Smith 1-8, Hill 1-5, Montgomery 1-1. Oakland, Ateman 4-34, Richard 3-34, Hatcher 2-34, J.Cook 2-24, Cooper 1-49, Whalen 1-24, Bryant 1-14, Warren 1-7, Yurachek 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oakland, Nugent 49.