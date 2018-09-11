GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have placed receiver and return man Trevor Davis on injured reserve, and claimed cornerback Deante Burton off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.
Davis missed the season opener against Chicago after adding him to the injury report just a couple of hours before the game on Sunday. The third-year player and primary returner also missed much of training camp with a sore hamstring.
