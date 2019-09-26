GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who was questionable with a knee injury, is active and will start against Philadelphia.

Green Bay also will be without starters defensive lineman Montravius Adams and inside linebacker Oren Burks. Adams is sidelined with a shoulder injury, while Burks has yet to make his regular-season debut after partially tearing a pectoral muscle in the preseason opener.

DeSean Jackson will miss his second straight game for the Eagles with an abdominal injury.

Receiver Jake Kumerow (shoulder), running back Dexter Williams, cornerback Ka'dar Hollman (neck) and guards Cole Madison and Adam Pankey are also out for the Packers.

Quarterback Nate Sudfeld (wrist), cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring), defensive end Shareef Miller, guards Nate Herbig and Matt Pryor and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) are sidelined for Philadelphia.