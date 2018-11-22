Scouting report Packers at Vikings

7:20 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium (Ch. 11, 100.3-FM)

About The Packers

• Green Bay (4-5-1) blew a 14-3 lead in the first quarter at Seattle last Thursday night and lost 27-24 after quarterback Russell Wilson threw a 15-yard TD pass to Ed Dickson with five minutes left. The Packers are 0-5 in road games.

• Running back Aaron Jones has given Green Bay’s offense a spark out of the backfield. In the past two games, Jones has racked up 275 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

• Receiver Davante Adams, who had eight catches for 64 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings in Week 2, ranks third in touchdowns (nine) and fifth in catches (72) among NFL receivers.

• The Packers are banged up. Tight end Jimmy Graham and defensive tackle Mike Daniels are reportedly expected to miss Sunday night’s game and possibly longer because of injuries.

Player To Watch QB Aaron Rodgers

• Aaron Rodgers is now 2½ months removed from the knee injury that hobbled him during the Vikings’ 29-29 tie at Lambeau Field in September. He’s thrown 12 touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers’ past six games.

• Rodgers has yet to beat the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. He’s 0-2 as a starter there, including last year’s loss in which his collarbone was broken in the first quarter on a hit from linebacker Anthony Barr.

• On his injured receiving corps leaning on two rookies: “Beginning of the year, we felt great about our top three and didn’t think we’d have to get too far down the line, but Marquez [Valdes-Scantling] and EQ [Equanimeous St. Brown] have done a nice job for us, kind of improving every single week, especially EQ. ”

Coach Speak | Mike McCarthy

• Mike McCarthy is in his 13th season as the Packers head coach with a 125-75-2 record in the regular season and 10-8 in the playoffs.

• McCarthy’s offense is on pace to rank top 10 in yardage for the 10th time in his 13 seasons. However, the pressure continues to be on Rodgers. Green Bay ranks in the bottom five in rushing attempts.

• On the importance of this Vikings-Packers game: “When the schedule came out, we knew this was going to be an important game. Obviously, we got the tie from earlier in the year, so we clearly understand everything that goes into this.”

• On his Packers being winless on the road this season: “We haven’t finished games on the road, particularly of late. We’re definitely going to have to finish on Sunday to get the victory.”

Andrew Krammer