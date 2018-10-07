Det_Blount 1 run (Prater kick), 10:30.

Det_Blount 1 run (Prater kick), 1:06.

Det_FG Prater 39, 14:48.

Det_M.Jones 8 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), :15.

GB_Valdes-Scantling 3 pass from Rodgers (J.Williams pass from Rodgers), 9:40.

GB_Kendricks 1 pass from Rodgers (pass failed), 1:14.

Det_Golladay 5 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 12:55.

GB_D.Adams 12 pass from Rodgers (kick failed), 9:01.

GB_FG M.Crosby 41, :02.

A_63,405.

RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 7-40, J.Williams 6-33, Montgomery 4-15, Rodgers 3-10. Detroit, Johnson 12-70, Blount 12-22, Riddick 3-3, Stafford 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 32-52-0-442. Detroit, Stafford 14-26-0-183.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 9-140, Valdes-Scantling 7-68, Graham 6-76, St. Brown 3-89, A.Jones 2-19, J.Williams 2-19, Kendricks 2-8, Montgomery 1-23. Detroit, Tate 5-42, Golladay 4-98, Riddick 2-20, Johnson 2-15, M.Jones 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, M.Crosby 41, M.Crosby 42, M.Crosby 38, M.Crosby 56. Detroit, Prater 55.