KC_Harris 3 pass from Henne (Butker kick), 9:13.
GB_Allison 31 pass from Kizer (Crosby kick), 4:18.
KC_FG Butker 35, 14:07.
GB_Tonyan 1 pass from Boyle (Crosby kick), 7:55.
GB_A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 3:52.
KC_Dar.Williams 7 pass from McGloin (Butker kick), 1:56.
KC_FG Butker 38, 11:22.
KC_FG Butker 36, 6:25.
KC_FG Butker 28, 14:10.
KC_Dorleant 30 interception return (Butker kick), 13:08.
A_63,588.
RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 9-34, Bouagnon 5-19, Kizer 1-10, L.Daniels 4-7, B.Hill 1-3. Kansas City, Dar.Williams 11-41, Dam.Williams 3-16, Lawry 3-13, Braverman 1-2, K.Williams 3-0, Litton 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Green Bay, Kizer 5-7-1-57, Boyle 15-31-2-127. Kansas City, Henne 4-5-0-33, McGloin 10-18-1-127, Litton 13-21-0-166.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Tonyan 4-31, Valdes-Scantling 3-41, A.Jones 3-21, Moore 2-13, Allison 1-31, B.Hill 1-12, St. Brown 1-10, Byrd 1-7, Kendricks 1-7, Bouagnon 1-6, Jennings 1-4, Yancey 1-1. Kansas City, Pringle 4-122, Amaro 4-48, Ellis 4-40, Dar.Williams 3-19, Smallwood 2-44, Chesson 2-14, Harris 2-10, D.Thomas 2-7, Dam.Williams 1-8, Robinson 1-5, Mack 1-5, Dieter 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
