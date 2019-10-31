GREEN BAY (7-1) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Packers by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Green Bay 4-4, Los Angeles 2-5-1

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 10-1

LAST MEETING — Packers beat Chargers 27-20, Oct. 15, 2015

LAST WEEK — Packers beat Chiefs 31-24; Chargers beat Bears 17-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 4, Chargers No. 23

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (18), PASS (8).

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (24), PASS (19).

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (28), PASS (6).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (23), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Packers have won past seven in series. ... Green Bay has won all six as visiting team. ... Matchup features two of top three QBs in yards. Packers' Rodgers second with 2,324 yards and Chargers' Rivers third with 2,135. ... Los Angeles has new offensive playcaller after coordinator Ken Whisenhunt was fired Monday. ... Green Bay's Matt LaFleur 19th NFL head coach and first since Jim Harbaugh in 2011 to win at least seven of first eight games. ... QB Aaron Rodgers has two straight games with 300-plus passing yards, three-plus passing TDs and no INTs. ... Green Bay has rushed for more than 115 yards in three of past four games, tied for second in league since Week 5. ... RB Aaron Jones was only player in league in October with 250-plus rushing yards and 250-plus receiving yards. First Packer to do that in calendar month since merger. ... Green Bay WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling second in league with five receptions of 40-plus yards. ... LB Za'Darius Smith's eight sacks most by Green Bay player at midseason since Clay Matthews had nine in 2012. ... Packers one of three teams Chargers QB Philip Rivers has not defeated. He set career highs in yards (503), completions (43) and attempts (65) in previous meeting in 2015. ... Chargers have four straight games under 40 yards rushing, first time that has happened since 1946 Detroit Lions. .... LA one of two teams to have two players in top 10 in receptions. RB Austin Ekeler and WR Keenan Allen tied for sixth with 51. ... RB Melvin Gordon has TD in past six games vs. NFC. ... TE Hunter Henry averaging 13.6 yards per reception in past three games. ... DE Joey Bosa has four sacks in past two games. His 0.83 sacks per game average since joining league in 2016 second in NFL. ... Punter Ty Long second in league with 48.6-yard average. ... Fantasy tip: Chargers WR Mike Williams is averaging five or more catches and 70-plus yards in past two home games.