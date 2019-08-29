NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Green Bay Packers have agreed to send outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a conditional 2020 draft pick.

The move is pending a physical.

Gilbert played all 16 games for Green Bay last season and had 15 quarterback pressures to rank second on the team. The 26-year-old former undrafted free agent from Arizona had spent the majority of his first two seasons on Green Bay's practice squad before his breakthrough last year.

The 6-foot-3, 261-pound Gilbert has 47 tackles, 3 ½ sacks and 20 quarterback pressures in 18 career NFL games.

Gilbert started 47 games in his college career and totaled 143 tackles, 27 for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for Arizona.