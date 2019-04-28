GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers went back to the defensive side of the ball with their first pick of Day 3 of the NFL draft, adding Texas A&M lineman Kingsley Keke on Saturday's fifth round.

The 6-foot-2, 288-pound Keke, a three-year starter on the Aggies' defensive line, was the No. 150 overall pick. He had seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 51 total tackles last season while starting all 13 games his senior year at defensive end.

Keke was the second consecutive Texas A&M player the Packers drafted. They took tight end Jace Sternberger with their third-round pick Friday.

Green Bay did not have a fourth-round pick after sending both their selections in that round to the Seattle Seahawks to move up in the first round on Thursday, when they took Maryland safety Darnell Savage.