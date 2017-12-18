Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has been on the receiving end of two of the most violent hits to the head in the entire NFL this season.

The first came early in the year when the Bears’ Danny Trevathan hit Adams so hard that he was hospitalized overnight.

The second came Sunday when, after one of Aaron Rodgers’ three interceptions in a 31-24 loss to the Panthers, Adams was leveled by the Panthers’ Thomas Davis on a blindside block.

Adams was placed in concussion protocol and didn’t talk to reporters after the game. On Monday, Twitter became his medium of choice to express his displeasure about the “head hunting” from Davis.

I’ll never understand it. Game is already dangerous enough and we got Pro Bowl players out here head hunting and saying they “didn’t mean to harm me” — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

Somebody please explain to me what I wasnt trying to hurt him means when we nowhere near the play and u lead with ya head and ear hole a defenseless player…. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

Davis tried an apology in a reply tweet to Adams, owning up making a mistake.

I understand your frustration and I do apologize for the hit! In no way was I trying to hurt you. My first instinct was turn and make a block. In all sincerity I do apologize. I truly respect you as a player and I made a mistake! — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) December 18, 2017

It was a pivotal moment that will have lasting ramifications. The Packers were trailing 17-14 at the time, and their eventual loss put them on the brink of playoff elimination. The Panthers, meanwhile, will be without Davis for the next two games as a result of the hit, per a suspension he received Monday. They are in contention for a playoff spot and could spoil the Vikings’ bid for a first-round bye if both teams finish 12-4 and win their respective divisions.

Most important, though, is the potential long-term impact on Adams’ health.