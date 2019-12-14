– A Pacific island chain with a bloody recent past has taken its first formal steps to becoming the world’s newest nation, seeking to forge a path to prosperity in a region where Western powers are increasingly concerned about China’s ­burgeoning influence.

More than two decades after Bougainville’s bitter civil war ended, and almost three quarters of a century after U.S. and Australian forces liberated the islands from Japan, the province of some 300,000 people voted overwhelmingly in recent weeks to secede from Papua New Guinea.

On Friday, the referendum results were presented to the acting governor-general of Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby, the seat of government that has controlled the province since 1975.

A few hours later, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape arrived at a sports field on Bougainville Island, where he acknowledged the 98% vote in favor of independence — and hinted at difficult negotiations ahead.

Speaking in the native Tok Pisin language to several thousand ecstatic Bougainvilleans, many wearing traditional grass skirts, carrying spears and waving the islands’ cobalt-blue flag, he emphasized the need for economic development.

Later on social media, he said a peace agreement that led to the referendum must be honored but didn’t promise to support independence. “I must honor both flags, both people,” he said on his personal Facebook account. “I hope in my heart of hearts God will lead us to that place both Bougainville and PNG seeks.”

The preliminary turnout for the nonbinding vote was 85%, a figure that could rise to 90% once checks are done, officials said, indicating an almost-universal wish for secession.

“The result is so strong that PNG doesn’t have much room to not start talking about independence,” said Shane McLeod, a research fellow at the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank.

Not since East Timor gained independence from Indonesia in 2002, following a United Nations-sponsored referendum three years earlier, has a part of the region taken such a big step toward nationhood. And like East Timor, Bougainville’s journey has been marked by bloodshed that was often ignored by the outside world.

Bougainville — which a French admiral named after himself in 1768 — was one of Papua New Guinea’s richest provinces until a civil war broke out in 1989 over the spoils of wealth generated by the world’s third-largest ­copper mine.

Some 10,000 to 15,000 people were killed. A naval blockade by Papua New Guinea eventually strangled the main independence force, the Bougainville Revolutionary Army, and the war ended in 1998 with Bougainville granted autonomy and a promise of a vote on independence.

Like many Bougainvilleans, Collette Tsiperau, a geologist whose family fled the civil war and now lives in Port Moresby, wants to return home and help rebuild what she hopes will become the 194th U.N. member state.

“Today is a historic day in Bougainville,” she said on Friday. “It’s a kind of liberation for us all.”