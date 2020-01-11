CHICAGO — Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls because of a sore left knee.
The team's leading scorer at 18 points per game, Sabonis was inactive after coach Nate McMillan said he would play. The knee has been bothering Sabonis the last few days.
Guard Malcolm Brogdon missed his fifth straight game, this time because of strep throat after sitting out the previous four with a sore lower back.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Nelson lifts Northern Kentucky over UIC 68-52
Adrian Nelson had 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead Northern Kentucky to a 68-52 win over Illinois-Chicago on Friday night, using a 30-0 second-half run to take command.
Wolves
Jordan McRae's 29 points lead Wizards over Hawks 111-101
Jordan McRae scored 29 points, Troy Brown Jr. added 18 and 10 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards overcame a poor shooting performance to beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-101 Friday night.
Gophers
Wieskamp leads Iowa to 67-49 win over No. 12 Maryland
Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Big Ten scoring leader Luka Garza had 21 as Iowa beat No. 12 Maryland 67-49 on Friday night.
Twins
Betts' $27M, Bryant's $18.6M skip arbitration with big deals
Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player, while Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant got an $18.6 million, one-year deal.
Gophers
No. 2 Gophers women's hockey beats St. Cloud State to extend unbeaten streak to 13
Catie Skaja had a goal and an assist as Minnesota won its 11th straight over the Huskies.