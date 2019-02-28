Minnesota Timberwolves (29-31, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (40-21, third in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana and Minnesota square off in non-conference action.

The Pacers have gone 23-8 in home games. Indiana ranks eighth in the league with 26.1 assists per game. Darren Collison leads the Pacers averaging 6.0.

The Timberwolves have gone 9-21 away from home. Minnesota is third in the league with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game, led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 3.3. The Timberwolves won the last meeting between these two squads 101-91 on Oct. 22. Jimmy Butler led the way with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Oladipo has averaged 18.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis is shooting 65.3 percent and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Towns leads the Timberwolves averaging 23.3 points and has added 12.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Dario Saric has averaged 5.7 rebounds and added 12.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 111.1 points, 42.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.3 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

Pacers Injuries: Alize Johnson: out (foot), Domantas Sabonis: out (ankle), Tyreke Evans: out (illness), Victor Oladipo: out for season (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

Timberwolves Injuries: Jeff Teague: out (left knee soreness).