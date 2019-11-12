INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have temporarily assigned guard Victor Oladipo to their G League affiliate in Fort Wayne.
It's largely a procedural move that gives the two-time All-Star an opportunity to get extra practice time. The Pacers played at Orlando on Sunday and did not hold a shootaround before Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City.
Oladipo is working his way back from a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He suffered the injury in January and is not expected to return to game action until at least December.
Pacers' move shows Oladipo ready to take next step in rehab
