INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have exercised contract options on TJ Leaf and Aaron Holiday.
Leaf was the team's first-round draft pick in 2017 and has averaged 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in his first two seasons in the league. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward is expected to play a bigger role this season.
Holiday showed promise as a rookie. The 6-1 point guard and 2018 first-round pick scored 5.9 points and dished out 1.7 assists in 2018-19 and should log more minutes now that point guard Darren Collison and backup Cory Joseph are no longer on the roster.
Indiana also signed veteran guard Walt Lemon Jr., who played with Boston, Chicago and New Orleans over the past two seasons.
