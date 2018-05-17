INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo will drive the pace car in the Indianapolis 500.
He will lead the 33-car field to the starting line in a 2019 Corvette ZR1 on May 27. The car can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 2.85 seconds and reach a top track speed of 212 mph.
Oladipo was a fan favorite at Indiana University before he gave up his final year of eligibility to enter the draft.
He was acquired in last summer's trade for Paul George and blossomed into an All-Star in his first season with the Pacers. He averaged 23.1 points last season and is considered the front-runner for the NBA's Most Improved Player award.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Knock, knock: Browns there; team set for HBO's 'Hard Knocks'
Ready or not, the Cleveland Browns are getting their close-up.
Vikings
Vikings to host joint practices with Jaguars Aug. 15-16
Two conference finalists with the top two defenses from 2017 will come together when the Vikings host the Jacksonville Jaguars for two days of joint…
MN United
Reyna helps Whitecaps to 2-2 draw with Earthquakes
Jordy Reyna had a goal and an assist to help the Vancouver Whitecaps rally for a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday…
Sports
Easiest schedule in Big Ten football? It's the Gophers
But if you’re looking for one area where the Gophers should have an edge over their Big Ten peers this season, it’s in the slate of foes who will line up across from them.
Sports
Justify tests soggy Pimlico track in workout for Preakness
Kentucky Derby winner Justify has gotten acquainted with the track at Pimlico Race Course, where he will attempt to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive Saturday in the Preakness.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.