ESPNU and Big Ten Network plan to air a four-part series in August called “BEING P.J. Fleck,” with a behind-the-scenes look at the new Gophers football coach.

Last year, ESPNU ran a four-part series called “BEING Bret Bielema,” highlighting the Arkansas coach. The first Fleck episode runs Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. on ESPNU, and will be re-broadcast on Big Ten Network. ESPNU will air the next three episodes Aug. 9, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23.

In ESPN’s press release on Fleck, the series’ co-executive producer Bo Mattingly said, “To no surprise, P.J. is all heart, all the time … no matter what he is doing, no matter what time of day. Throughout the filming, which continues for a few more weeks, we capture his personality, passion and drive with his family, team and others he interacts with in various situations.”