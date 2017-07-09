Gophers coach P.J. Fleck told WCCO (830-AM) on Sunday morning that the team plans to move its bench to the north sideline at TCF Bank Stadium.

The Gophers have used the south sideline since the stadium opened in 2009 but considered switching under former coach Jerry Kill. The Vikings used the north sideline when they played at the Gophers stadium, while waiting for U.S. Bank Stadium to be built.

The north sideline is often notably sunnier during football season, with the shadow from the press box and club seating covering the south side.

"I’ll be honest with you, one of the main things I’ve listened to from numerous people, whether it’s fans, whether it’s administration, whether it’s players, is moving our sideline to the other side, and that’s what I’d like to do," Fleck told Sid Hartman on WCCO. "So I think we’re going to be on the other side that we haven’t been in the past.

"I don’t know, I wasn’t here in the past. I just think the side I’d like to play on [the north side]. ... I think it gives you a lot of advantages as well, so we’ll probably be on a different sideline."