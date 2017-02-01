P.J. Fleck and the rest of the Gophers coaching staff celebrated the signings of 25 new players Wednesday morning, as part of national signing day, but three previously committed three-star recruits were no longer in the mix.

Offensive lineman Eric Abojei (Robbinsdale Cooper), Defensive tackle Tyrone Chambers (Lyndhurst, Ohio), and cornerback Ihmir Smith-Marsette (Newark, N.J.) all appeared to be headed elsewhere as of Monday morning.

Chambers signed with Toledo, and it appeared that academics kept him from signing with the Gophers. Abojei is scheduled to sign at 3 p.m., and there are indications he'll be heading to junior college. Smith-Marsette signed with Iowa.

Shortly after wide receiver Demetrius Douglas (Portland, Ore.) sent his fax into the Gophers office, Fleck and his coaching staff held a ceremonious celebration, with balloons dropping from the ceiling.

Even without Abojei, Chambers and Smith-Marsette, the Gophers still have had a transformative 26 days of recruiting since Fleck was hired, for reasons explained here. He kept Marshall offensive lineman Blaise Andries and added a slew of players with other Power Five offers, including Douglas, defensive back Adam Beck, quarterback Tanner Morgan, safety Kendarian Handy-Holly. Here's what appears to be the final 25-member Gophers recruiting class.

