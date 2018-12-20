Joe Harasymiak was seen as a head coach on the rise this season at Maine, leading the Black Bears to the FCS semifinals for the first time. Now, he is heading to Minnesota, joining P.J. Fleck’s staff as a defensive assistant.

Harasymiak, 32, is leaving Maine to become an assistant for the Gophers, filling the position that opened when Fleck fired former defensive coordinator Robb Smith.

Joe Rossi took over as interim defensive coordinator for the final three games, and Fleck announced that he was removing the interim label after the Wisconsin victory.

Rossi said coach P.J. Fleck will determine what title Harasymiak will have with the Gophers, but he was a defensive assistant and coordinator for Maine before becoming the Black Bears head coach after the 2015 season. Then 29, Harasymiak was the youngest coach in Division I football.

Maine went 6-5, 4-6 and 10-4 in his three seasons. The Black Bears lost 50-19 to Eastern Washington in the FCS semifinals on Saturday.

Rossi, who was Maine’s defensive coordinator from 2009-11, worked with Harasymiak, who began as a restricted-earnings coach for the Black Bears in 2011.

“We had a full-time guy leave, and we promoted him,’’ Rossi said. “… I have a tremendous amount of respect for him. He’s an elite coach, an elite person — high energy, able to connect with the players. Just an impressive, impressive coach.’’