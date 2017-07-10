New Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck will be the grand marshal of the 78th annual Minneapolis Aquatennial Torchlight Parade on July 17, organizers announced Monday.

The largest nighttime parade in Minnesota runs along Hennepin Avenue from the Basilica of St. Mary to 5th Street, between 8:30 p.m., and 10:30 p.m.

“My family and I are honored to be part of the CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade,” Fleck said in the press release. “Everyone has been so welcoming to us since we arrived in January, and I am looking forward to meeting more of our fans and embracing the local culture and traditions.

“I have heard wonderful things about this family-friendly event and how it helps bring a community together to celebrate our elite city of Minneapolis. I am excited to see all the decorative floats and parade units and to be part of the longstanding Aquatennial tradition. Ski-U-Mah and Row the Boat!”