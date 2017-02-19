P.J. Fleck landed a quarterback he’d been coveting for the Gophers 2018 recruiting class Sunday, when Brennan Armstrong, of Shelby, Ohio, announced he was verbally committing to Minnesota.

The 6-2, 205-pound Armstrong is a consensus three-star recruit who also had reported offers from North Carolina, Rutgers, Virginia, Cincinnati and Iowa State. The Cyclones, in particular, were hot on his trail.

But Armstrong was sold on Fleck and the Gophers after an unofficial visit to campus last weekend. Fleck and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca love Armstrong's decision making, accuracy and toughness. The QB plans to graduate high school early so he can enroll next January and compete for the starting job in the spring of 2018.

“After a long process, I am officially going to be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota!” Armstrong tweeted, adding “#Elite #RTB,” in the short-hand version of Fleck’s “Row the Boat” mantra.

Armstrong ranks as the nation’s No. 22 dual threat quarterback in the Class of 2018 in the 247Sports.com composite. He had 19 passing touchdowns, 18 rushing touchdowns, 2,321 passing yards and 1,065 rushing yards as a junior for Shelby last year.

Armstrong became the third 2018 recruit to commit to the Gophers, joining Eden Prairie cornerback Benjamin Sapp III and Jalen Mayfield, a three-star offensive tackle from Grand Rapids, Mich., who committed on Saturday. Mayfield also had reported offers from Iowa and Michigan State.