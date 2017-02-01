P.J. Fleck had just two and a half weeks to assemble his first University of Minnesota football recruiting class, but he was pleased enough with the 25 players that he spoke in front of media for nearly an hour Wednesday evening about his newest Gophers.

“We knocked it out of the park, for the time we had,” Fleck said.

Fleck and the rest of the Gophers coaching staff celebrated the 25 signings as part of national signing day.

Recruiting analysts believe Fleck brought legitimate Big Ten talent with him in his transition from Western Michigan, and it was a transformative 26-day period for the Gophers.

Fleck inherited a class that ranked 72nd in the 247Sports national composite, which blends the four major recruiting services into one. As of Tuesday, the Gophers sat 56th in that same composite, and tied for 27th nationally in Scout.com’s rankings.

None of the current players committed to the Gophers ranks as a consensus four-star recruit, as Eden Prairie linebacker Carter Coughlin did last year. That class ranked 46th in the 247Sports Composite, the best of the Jerry Kill/Tracy Claeys era.

Video (02:57): P.J. Fleck's dream of Minnesota becoming a "hotbed for recruiting" Video (02:57): P.J. Fleck's dream of Minnesota becoming a "hotbed for recruiting"

Twenty four of Fleck’s 25 recruits were rated as three stars.

“But I’m not a ‘star’ guy,” Fleck said Wednesday. The coach spoke more of players’ character and “heart.”

“Right now is the time to invest,” Fleck added. “Look at it as a stock market. I’m not here to change tradition, I’m here to change a culture.

“We did an elite job of hitting our recruiting points, with our 6-7 hour radius. No surprises to us, no surprises, either way. It was over, and we were on our way working on 2018.”

Come back to startribune.com for a full report of Fleck’s comments.