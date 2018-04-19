NEW YORK — Procter & Gamble Co. reported flat fiscal third-quarter profit as it faces increased competition for consumer products such as shaving cream and household goods.
The Cincinnati company also said it is paying $4.2 billion for Merck KGaA's consumer health unit, adding products and geographic reach. Products include nutritional supplements for pregnant women, cod liver oil capsules and back pain balm.
P&G's profit in the three months ended March 31 remained essentially flat at $2.51 billion, though it rose 2 cents on a per-share basis to 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, were $1 per share. Revenue rose 4 percent to $16.28 billion.
Both figures topped Wall Street expectations.
Revenue was driven mainly by a boost in beauty product sales, helping to offset price reductions for its shaving products. P&G moved to cut prices on items including razor blades and shaving cream as it faces increased competition in that sector.
President and CEO David Taylor said the company is facing a challenging "macro environment" and that markets that it operates within are being transformed.
Looking ahead, the company adjusted its earnings guidance and now expects a 6 percent to 8 percent boost. Previously it forecast a 5 percent boost at the low end of the range.
P&G shares have fallen 15 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 1 percent. In morning trading, shares slipped 2.9 percent to $75.25.
_____
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PG
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.