The Ozzman will not cometh again in 2020.

After already postponing a year earlier, Ozzy Osbourne has called off his entire North American tour this year to focus on treatment for Parkinson’s disease, including his July 3 date with Marilyn Manson at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Fans will be given refunds through their point of purchase (automatic if bought online).

A month after revealing his Parkinsin’s diagnosis, the 71-year-old metal king posted the cancellation news on his website Monday night with an apology and an explanation that he plans to seek special treatment in April in Switzerland. His tour was to start in May, following this week's release of his new album "Ordinary Man."

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a sh** year,” Osbourne's post read. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”