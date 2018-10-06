MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Ozzy Osbourne has had to postpone a Northern California concert after undergoing surgery on his hand.
A press release says the Saturday show in Mountain View was called off after Osbourne suffered an infection that required surgery.
It says the heavy metal singer will spend a couple of days in a Los Angeles hospital for doctors to monitor the infection before resuming his tour Tuesday in Chula Vista.
Saturday's show has been rescheduled for Oct. 16.
