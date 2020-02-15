Ozzie 2-year-old Large Munsterlander
The first thing I’ll say is that, no matter what you think of my breed — a Large Munsterlander — an even more far-out canine strain lives with me and my human companions, a Bracco Italiano. We’re both great dogs, but for my money, I’m better. Anything that moves, fur or feather, I hunt. My human companion, being of a similar mind-set, likes it that way. We’re both equally at home chasing pheasants or grouse, or ducks and geese. Wound a deer and I can find it, too. Vices? Sometimes for kicks I’ll steal stuff and hide it. But no biggie!
