NEW YORK — Koreem Ozier had 18 points and Aaron Clarke 17 as Sacred Heart defeated St. Francis Brooklyn 83-76 on Saturday.
E.J. Anosike scored 16 as did Kinnon LaRose for the Pioneers. LaRose had 10 boards and Anosike eight.
Sacred Heart made 27 of 34 free throws and 8 of 23 from the arc.
Deniz Celen had 17 points for the Terriers (10-12, 4-6 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 14 points. Milija Cosic had 13 points.
Sacred Heart (14-9, 7-3) will pursue its fifth straight victory on Thursday when the team hosts St. Francis (Pa.).
St. Francis Brooklyn takes on Bryant on the road on Thursday.
