– A trans-Atlantic investigation conducted by a Washington museum and a London-based archaeological group has accused a prominent Oxford University professor of stealing and selling fragments of ancient texts to Hobby Lobby, the arts-and-crafts chain.

The fragments come from the Oxyrhynchus Papyri, a prized collection of more than half a million pieces of papyrus and parchment dating from the third century B.C. to the seventh century A.D. The collection is held at Oxford University and overseen by the Egypt Exploration Society of London.

Thirteen fragments from the collection were found in the Museum of the Bible, a Washington institution founded by Hobby Lobby’s evangelical Christian owners, the Green family. The Egypt Exploration Society began an investigation in June after a director of the museum released a redacted copy of a 2013 contract between the professor, Dirk Obbink, and Hobby Lobby stores for the sale of six items, including four thought to be from the Oxyrhynchus collection.

The three-month investigation accused Obbink, a member of Oxford University’s classics department, of taking a clutch of ancient fragments of the Bible and secretly selling them to Hobby Lobby from 2010 to 2013. The Egypt Exploration Society said that Obbink had sold 11 of the fragments that subsequently ended up at the Museum of the Bible.

Two other items at the museum from the Oxyrhynchus collection were sold to Hobby Lobby by an antiquities dealer in Israel, a spokeswoman for the museum said.

According to the Egypt Exploration Society, the catalog cards and photographs for most of the 13 fragments are missing, but the group said it had “backup records which enable us to identify missing unpublished texts.”

Obbink, an American, has a Ph.D. from Stanford University and was one of the recipients of a MacArthur Fellowship in 2001. He has not so far responded to the claims.

Last year, Obbink told the Daily Beast that it was “not true” that he had tried to sell a fragment of the first chapter of the Gospel of Mark, dating back to the second or early third century, to the Green family.

Although the Museum of the Bible maintains that the items were acquired “in good faith,” it said it was making arrangements to return the artifacts. The museum, which opened in 2017 and cost nearly $500 million, has encountered problems before.

Last year, it removed five Dead Sea Scroll fragments after testing raised suspicions about their authenticity. Hobby Lobby also ran into trouble in 2010 when it bought a collection of 5,500 ancient clay tablets allegedly smuggled from Iraq for $1.6 million from an unnamed dealer. The chain forfeited the items and agreed to pay a $3 million fine.