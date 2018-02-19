– Three Oxfam employees who were the subject of a 2011 inquiry into sexual misconduct in Haiti physically threatened a witness after a manager leaked an investigation report to another member of staff, the charity said Monday.

The threats and intimidation were among several accusations of misconduct made public with Oxfam's release of its 2011 report into the conduct of its Haiti staff, including the hiring of prostitutes.

The report states that two of the three people who threatened a co-worker were also accused of "sexual exploitation and abuse of employees," in addition to hiring prostitutes. It does not say whether Oxfam concluded that the claims of mistreatment of colleagues were true, but it says that both of the accused were among four employees "dismissed for gross misconduct," and that one of them was guilty of "failure to protect staff."

Oxfam, one of the largest British charities, had acknowledged that it had fired four people working on earthquake recovery in Haiti, and that three others resigned during or after the investigation, following allegations that they had hired prostitutes on the group's premises outside Port-au-Prince.

Oxfam has also admitted that after forcing out those seven, it did not notify authorities in Haiti, where prostitution is illegal, and that it later hired one of the men as a consultant in Ethiopia.

The revelations have led to investigations by the British government, a halt to government funding of the charity, talk of prosecution by Haitian authorities, the resignation of a top Oxfam executive, and disclosure of claims of sexual misconduct and exploitation by aid workers from multiple groups in many countries.

The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, told Reuters that Oxfam was just "the visible part of the iceberg," and that a much broader investigation into aid organizations was needed.

The chief executive of Oxfam's British arm, Mark Goldring, has apologized for the Haiti episode, but he told the Guardian that "the scale and the intensity of the attacks feels out of proportion to the level of culpability."