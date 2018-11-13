Luke Derheim is at it again.

The owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality – that’s Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room, the Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar, Pub 819 and other properties – has just sealed the deal to expand into St. Louis Park.

In a building that's currently home to Park Vacuum – it’s located just northeast of the intersection of Hwy. 7 and Louisiana Av. – Derheim plans to create the Block (7008 Hwy. 7).

“The concept will be very similar to our other neighborhood restaurants, and offer a full bar program,” he said. “We are beyond excited to be a part of the community in this area, and bringing our food, drinks and, most important, our dog menu to this area.”

Fun fact: Three years after introducing such items as “Turkey Muttloaf” and “K-9 Chicken,” Derheim’s canine-friendly restaurants have just served their 20,000th dog meal.

For humans, Derheim’s kitchens turn out a long list of well-made, crowd-pleasing favorites: burgers, flatbreads, salads, sandwiches, grain bowls and brunch items. (That's the burger at Pub 819, pictured, above).

An expansion of the modest building will yield a 112-seat dining room, and a 50-seat patio will be placed on the Walker St. side of the property. Also in the works is a rooftop patio, a first for Derheim’s growing hospitality business. “We're not certain if that's going to happen in 2020, or 2021," he said.

Construction on the restaurant and bar is scheduled to begin in December, with an opening targeted for sometime in April or May.