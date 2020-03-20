– While many restaurants and breweries across the state are finding creative ways to offer food and beverages to go, others are deciding such a pivot is not fiscally feasible or safe during a time when Minnesotans are being urged not to come in close contact with one another.

Tom Hanson, the owner of four Duluth joints — including local favorites OMC Smokehouse and Duluth Grill — said he laid off 200 employees Thursday, when he made the decision to shut everything down.

OMC Smokehouse, known for its smoked meats, has always had a thriving contingent of takeout customers ordering brisket and pulled pork to eat at neighboring breweries or their kitchen tables. But even that popularity wasn’t enough to sustain business through a temporary ban on dining in restaurants, Hanson said.

For two days after Gov. Tim Walz’s order to bars and restaurants took effect Tuesday evening — an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 — Hanson’s barbecue joint was still offering carryout service.

His Corktown Deli closed Wednesday, and the Duluth Grill and Noble Pour (a cocktail lounge) shut down earlier in the week.

“It felt like we were eating soup with a fork,” he said of trying to operate on only takeout revenue. “We were busy scooping it up, but there was nothing in that fork.”

Plus the meals at his restaurants were made from scratch, requiring lots of ingredients and employees. “There was no chance of social distancing,” Hanson said.

On the other side of the city, The Other Place Bar and Grill — which usually offers takeout — also decided to close shop until the state gives them the go-ahead to reopen their dining area, likewise citing concern for staff safety and an inability to scale their business to handle only pickup orders.

“Looking to the long run, we figured it probably just wouldn’t be as beneficial,” said Brandon Bieber, the restaurant’s manager. About 90% of staff is seeking unemployment. A few are sticking around to do deep cleaning.

New Scenic Cafe, Mr. D’s Bar and Grill and Zeitgeist Arts Cafe were among the other Duluth joints who made the call to close completely for the entirety of the governor’s mandate.

On Friday, Hanson canceled all but the necessary insurance for his restaurants and stopped the business’ credit cards. The restaurants’ kitchens were stocked with eggs and lettuce and milk and all sorts of perishable goods, which he gave in loads to employees.

“We’ve lost our entire income,” he said. “We just froze everything.”

Hanson describes his staff as “one big family,” and he’s worried he won’t be able to get all four of his operations back up and running once the coronavirus pandemic runs its course.

Just last week, the restaurant owner said there was talk of expanding the deli’s business into neighboring Hermantown.

“Now we’re looking at — I don’t know,” he said. “It’s just too hard to get all four of them going, so that might have to sit for a while.”