NEW DELHI — Indian authorities say they have arrested the owner of a New Delhi hotel where 17 people were killed by a fire.
Police say Arpit Palace Hotel owner Rakesh Goel appeared Sunday in court, which ruled that police could take him into custody for questioning.
Two hotel managers have been in custody on suspicion of culpable homicide since last Tuesday's fire.
Authorities say the building had an unauthorized rooftop kitchen, which a video showed was engulfed in flames.
Police say most of the deaths were caused by suffocation. Police Additional Commissioner Amit Sharma said two people jumped from the six-story hotel to their deaths.
Sharma said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Saudi minister assails Iran for blaming Riyadh in attack
A senior Saudi diplomat on Monday assailed Iran for initially blaming the kingdom for last week's attack that killed 27 members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard.
World
World stocks mixed ahead of further China-US trade talks
World stocks were mixed on Monday ahead of more trade talks between Chinese and American officials in Washington this week.
World
Australia blames 'state actor' for hacking political parties
A "sophisticated state actor" was behind a cyberattack on the Australian Parliament's computing network that also affected the network used by major political parties, the prime minister said Monday.
World
Semenya arrives for landmark case at Swiss sports tribunal
Caster Semenya has arrived at international sport's best-known tribunal for a hearing in a landmark case that will challenge science and gender politics.
World
China seizes $1.5 billion in online lending crackdown
Chinese police have investigated 380 online lenders and frozen $1.5 billion in assets following an avalanche of scandals in the huge but lightly regulated industry, the government announced Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.